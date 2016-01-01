-
Hydro-Shield ®Our Patented Sweat Proof Shirts, ONLY available from Thompson Tee
-
VideoLive Demo!
See Thompson Tee sweat proof shirts in action!
-
VideoWhat the Doctor
is saying about
our Hydro-Shield Technology
-
Wear it, Wash it and Try itWe gladly accept returns or exchanges on all opened or used Thompson Tee sweat proof shirts up to 30 days from purchase date so feel free to wear it, wash it and try it!
Shop Now
100% RISK FREE! Wear it, wash it, try our anti sweat undershirts for 30 days! FREE DOMESTIC SHIPPING ON ALL ORDERS $99 & OVER!